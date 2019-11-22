Eckhart Public Library close to reopening main building two years after arson

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Eckhart Public Library is expected to move back into their main building in spring of 2020, more than two years after arson caused extensive damage.

The library was damaged in the early hours of July 2, 2017 after then 24-year-old Nykolas E. Elkin tossed a lit firework into a book return shoot. The blaze caused heavy damage to the first floor, with the first floor and basement also enduring extensive smoke and heat damage.

The library moved into their temporary location in the Auburn Plaza shopping center in the fall of 2017. Their last day there will be December 11, 2019 but it will still be a few weeks before they can move back into their historic main building. While their restoration efforts are almost complete, they will not be able to let the public in until their new elevator system has been completed and approved by local and state inspectors.

“Because of the devastation of the fire, the elevator was installed in the newer side of our building was actually completely destroyed so portions of the shaft are having to be rebuilt, all new mechanics,” said Library Board President Carolyn Foley. “Because of changes in code, we’ve had to make changes in how all of that’s been configured.”

They plan on holding a farewell party at the temporary location to encourage people to check out books before they shut down the space for good. The library will continue lending books at their Genealogy Center and Teen Library in the meantime.

