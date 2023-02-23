FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small fire contained in a restroom at Paul Harding Junior High School caused no injuries, East Allen County School officials said Thursday.

Multiple fire departments were called to the school, located at 6501 Wayne Trace, before noon as students were evacuated. Students were then ushered into the gymnasium and released by classes for lunch.

Afterward, they were then let back into their classrooms for instructional time, according to a statement from school officials.

Students were expected to be released at the regular dismissal time.