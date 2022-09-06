FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen County School Board opposed a new proposed jail that would be within eyesight of four of the district’s schools.

Despite the jail not being on the agenda of Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board made it a point to declare their disdain for the jail.

“This fight is not over, I believe that our commissioner has been posturing and so the fight is not over. So we still must continue to stand on behalf of those children,” said board member Paulette Nellem.

The board members were not the only ones to oppose the construction of the jail, as EACS teacher Derek Bethay started the discourse during the public comment section.

“I would like to implore this body of publicly-elected officials to publicly take a stand in opposition to that location,” said Bethay.

The Allen County Commissioners have expressed interest in a few other sites for the project, but they are unknown at this point in time.