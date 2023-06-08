FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — East Allen County Schools is hosting a summer learning conference for educators.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at New Haven Intermediate School (919 Homestead Drive, New Haven).

“Teach It. Do It. Summer of Learning Conference” is open to all K-12 educators. Those who attend will engage in sessions on various topics.

Natalie Wexler, author of “The Knowledge Gap: The Hidden Cause of America’s Broken Education System – and How to Fix It,” will be the keynote speaker.

The release did not state if registration is needed.