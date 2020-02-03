Earth Fare to close Fort Wayne store as it sells off assets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Natural and organic grocery store Earth Fare is closing its Fort Wayne store, and all others.

Earth Fare said in a news release Monday that “continued challenges in the retail industry” have forced it to begin inventory liquidation sales at all of its stores and pursue a sale of assets. Earth Fare operates 50 stores, primarily in the southeastern United States.

Earth Fare at 704 E. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne is shown. (Google Maps)

The Fort Wayne store, located at 704 E Dupont Road, is Earth Fare’s only Indiana location. It opened in May 2014.

It’s not clear when the location will close for good. WANE 15 has learned that local employees were informed of the pending closure.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly,” the company wrote in a news release. “We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership.”

Earth Fare wrote in the release that it had implemented numerous strategic initiatives to grow and expand, but they ultimately failed.

“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt,” the release said. “As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.”

The company said merchandise would be liquidated “at very significant price reductions” at stores. Store fixtures are also available for sale.

Officials at the Fort Wayne location said the liquidation sale began Monday and was expected to run through the end of the month.