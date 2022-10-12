FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As of Wednesday, you can start voting early in Fort Wayne.

The early voting information that can be found on the Allen County Election Board website.

You can see a sample ballot here, but the big things being voted on include U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, County Sheriff, and County Commissioners for the 3rd district among other positions.

Early voting will be held from this week until the Oct. 28 at the Rousseau Centre Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Oct. 31, voting moves to other satellite locations in addition to the Rousseau Centre.

“You’re voting for people who represent you daily,” said Amy Scrogham, director of elections for Allen County. “It’s important to vote and support those people that you believe should be in those positions.”

You can see all the information for locations and times on the attached graphic.

More information on voting registration, candidates and how to vote, you can visit the the Allen County Election Board website.