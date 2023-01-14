FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — The cause of a house fire early Saturday morning is unknown after the blaze took four lives.

According to a release, Steuben County dispatch received a 911 call reporting the house fire at 5:02 a.m. on Toledo Street. The Fremont Fire Department arrived at the scene where the fire was still active.

Firefighters located three children and one adult female inside the burning home. All four victims were transported to a local hospital. Per the release, the three children were pronounced dead at the hospital, and the mother eventually succumbed to her injuries and died after being transferred to a nearby burn center.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an on-scene investigation to figure out the cause of the fire. It has been reported by the State Fire Marshal’s Office that the fire looks to have started on the second floor of the home. All four victims were together in one bedroom. No other information is available.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the victims, which have not yet been released. Autopsies are expected to take place tomorrow.

As noted in the release, Indiana State Police will be working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office to see if there was a “criminal element” to the fire.

This investigation is still ongoing.