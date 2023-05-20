FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Police Department investigated a crash with life-threating injuries early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue around 1:37 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle hit a fire truck while it was pulling out of Fire Station 12. The fire truck had 4 people inside at the time of the crash. The firefighters reported the driver of the passenger car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of South Anthony Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred and was traveling in the wrong direction.

Paramedics transported the driver of the passenger car to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three firefighters complained of varying pains, two of them were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed and improper lane usage contributed to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.