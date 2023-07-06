INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers, get ready for a long goodbye to the Eagles.

The beloved rock band announced Thursday morning they are embarking on a tour one last time, “The Long Goodbye”, after more than 50 years of performing together.

The band is performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the last time October 9. Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting July 12, and the general sale will start July 14 at 10 a.m.

So far, 13 dates have been announced. The tour is “in the planning stages”, the announcement said, and it’s expected to last until sometime in 2025. Steely Dan has been named the special guest to perform.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the band said in the announcement. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle… This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Find tour details and get tickets on the band’s website.

