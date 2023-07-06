INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers, get ready for a long goodbye to the Eagles.

The beloved rock band announced Thursday morning they are embarking on a tour one last time, “The Long Goodbye”, after more than 50 years of performing together.

The band is performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the last time October 9. Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting July 12, and the general sale will start July 14 at 10 a.m.  

So far, 13 dates have been announced. The tour is “in the planning stages”, the announcement said, and it’s expected to last until sometime in 2025. Steely Dan has been named the special guest to perform.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the band said in the announcement. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle… This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Find tour details and get tickets on the band’s website.

Read the full announcement here:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.  So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand.  But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”
With love and gratitude,

The Eagles