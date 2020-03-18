EACS to provide meals for students during closure

EACS will provide meals for students while the school system is shut down.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools will continue to provide meals, breakfast and lunch, to all of our EACS students and anyone in the EACS community who is 18 years of age and under during the closure period.

Both breakfast and lunch meals (cold packs) can be picked up at these 3 designated sites. The designated sites are listed below:

Heritage K-12 (Door #8)

Southwick Elementary (Door #6)

New Haven Intermediate (Door #8)

All 3 sites will be available for meal pick-up every Tuesday on the dates below:

March 17

March 24

March 31

April 7

Pick up times for each site are as follows:

11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.



Each child will receive two bags. The first bag will have a five-day allotment of breakfast and the second bag will have a five-day allotment of lunch items.

To limit interaction and proximity to other participants and therefore decrease the risk of COVID-19 exposure, food service staff will deliver these items to your vehicle upon arrival. Please be prepared to provide your child’s name upon meal pick-up.

EACS volunteers drop food off to a parent.

For more details please call 260-446-0100.