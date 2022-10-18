ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Tax rates are projected to actually drop for East Allen County Schools residents in the following year, despite a proposed budget that called for a 7-cent tax rate hike when it was initially put together in August.

The school district used a third party to calculate the assessed value of all its properties to anticipate what next year’s tax rate would be. Those calculations showed the school’s property valued at $3.1 billion, requiring a tax rate hike of roughly 7 cents, according to EACS Chief Financial Officer Pat McCann.

Allen County this past month ultimately assessed the school district’s properties at $3.7 billion, which will actually cut the tax rate.

“I advertise intentionally high,” McCann said. “That’s a four percent increase in assessed value. It’s significant. The tax rate should be down a couple of cents.”

EACS is currently in the midst of a five-year plan to replace buses.

The EACS school board is scheduled to be presented with and then vote on the budget Tuesday night, which also includes data showing the district is paying first-year teachers roughly $5,000 more than the state minimum, that the number of special education students are growing and that the district’s overall student population is projected to grow throughout the next decade.

Challenges the district faces include higher utility expenditures, McCann noted.

Gas heat rose by $272,000 during the past year, while electric heat increased by $160,000 and water sewage increased by $115,000, according to the latest budget.

“On a positive side, the legislature has been generous to schools,” said McCann, noting the state has given schools funds to advance educational opportunities. “Those additional funds have allowed for more programs.”

Some of those programs go towards special education students, which is up about 100 students. McCann said the increase comes from complications students may have suffered just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and also that the district has provided good services for those in need.

“Consequently, we take in a lot more,” McCann said.

Teacher salaries continue to be competitive in the region. By state law, first-year teachers need to be paid a minimum of $40,000 a year. First-year teachers at EACS are making $45,000 a year, according to data provided by the district, while veteran teachers make upwards of $80,000 a year.

According to data in the budget, that’s projected to be more than any district in the city.

“We’re definitely competitive with a lot of districts in Northeast Indiana,” McCann said.

Meanwhile, despite delays in shipments for parts and inflation, the school is on pace to keep up maintenance of current school buses and the replacement of school buses that become out of date, according to McCann.

The district is in the midst of a five-year plan to replace buses – the state recommends all buses be replaced after a 12-year shelf life.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the budget tonight during a meeting at 6:30 p.m.