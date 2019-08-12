EACS students return to new year, new changes

EAST ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Students at several East Allen County Schools will notice some changes as they return to school for a new year Monday.

From new staff to new facilities, there are multiple new aspects to adjust to at several of schools throughout the district.

Perhaps the most notable changes come to students in New Haven.

The city will start the school year with the addition of the brand new New Haven Intermediate School and the newly renovated and expanded New Haven Junior Senior High School. The high school was under construction all of last school year, but students will return to a clean, fresh, and finished school this year.

The project also consolidates the middle and high schools into one campus.

Another change at the high school level is a new drop off and pick up system at Leo Junior Senior High School. School leaders believe the change will help the process run more smoothly and safely for students and parents, but it will be an adjustment for the first day of school. Parents dropping off students at the school are encouraged to keep a careful eye out for the changes.

One other noticeable change in the East Allen County Schools district is a new principal at Heritage Elementary School. Steve Walter will join the school as a first-year principal this school year. He is excited to start a new adventure while shaping the lives of some of the districts youngest students.

Change isn’t a foreign concept to East Allen County Schools. Over the past several years, every one of the district’s 16 schools has seen some kind of renovation or expansion as part of an $87.5 million project, including new turf fields at all of the high schools last year.

One thing that hasn’t changed is an emphasis on student safety. A large part of that is bus and transportation safety.

East Allen County was one of several Allen County school districts to come together this year for a Stop Arm Bus Safety Campaign. The new campaign is called “Slow. Stop. Stay.” The objective is to remind people that school buses will once again be around as the new school year start, so drivers will need to use caution and follow laws when encountering buses on the roads.

The last day of school for East Allen County Schools is scheduled for May 21.

To learn more about the district, CLICK HERE.