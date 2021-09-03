EACS, SACS to discuss mask policies at school board meetings Tuesday

ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) Two Allen County School Districts will discuss changes to their mask policies at their upcoming school board meetings.
WANE 15 has learned both Southwest (SACS) and East Allen County Schools (EACS) have the items on their agendas.
We don’t know the specifics of the changes but the meetings are both Tuesday.
EACS’ meeting is at the Administration Building Board Room, 1240 State Road 930 East, New Haven, at 6:30 p.m.
SACS’ meeting is in the Transportation Conference Room, 4814 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne at 7 p.m.
Northwest Allen County and Fort Wayne Community Schools are already requiring masks.
WANE 15 will be at both meetings.