NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE)- East Allen County Schools goal for the 2022-2023 school year was to have the traditions and rituals that the district had in place back at the forefront.

Superintendent Marilyn Hissong sat down with WANE 15 for an end-of-year interview to discuss how the 2022-2023 school year went.

“This year has been a fabulous year,” said Hissong. “I just I can’t thank our parents, staff, students, everybody enough we’ve just had a great year.” “It’s nice coming off of COVID and just getting back to a sense of normalcy,” Hissong said.

In August of 2022, WANE 15 sat down with Superintendent Hissong to speak about the school year ahead. Last year, EACS was struggling to fill bus driver positions. It’s still the same issue a year later.

“We are still doing the whole social media thing and advertising any which way we can,” Hissong said. “We’ll probably be handing out postcards during our parades which I want to give a shout out to our parades.”

Other staffing issues included special education teachers and school psychologist, but those will be filled come fall.

Safety is a priority in schools around the county, Superintendent Hissong has her own way of keeping the district safe.

School board meetings were also discussed.

“While we may not always agree on every single thing that comes up, I would tell you we work through it professionally,” said Hissong. “I feel like our school board works together for the greater good most times you will always hear them say what is best for our students” Hissong stated. “I know their hearts are in the right place which that gives me hope that you know we’re driving in the right way for this school year, the upcoming one and even the previous one.”