ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The superintendent for East Allen County Schools has been named Indiana Superintendent of the Year for 2024.

Marilyn Hissong, who has served as the district’s superintendent for six years, will now go on to represent the state in the national competition. The award is given by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

“As of July 1, 2023, I had the extreme privilege and honor of completing my 30th year in education, all which has been with East Allen County Schools,” Hissong said.

According to a release from EACS, Hissong began her career in the district as a teacher and volleyball coach before stepping into the role of principal. She moved on to serve as the district’s director of curriculum, assistant superintendent, and finally the superintendent in 2017.

Each state’s Superintendent of the Year is honored at the AASA National Conference on Education in February.