Woman killed in hit-and-run on East State Boulevard ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on East State Boulevard near the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office Wednesday evening.

Police told WANE 15 that around 9:15 p.m. emergency crews were sent to 1040 E. State Blvd on reports of a crash with injuries.

Crews report finding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle on the ground unconscious. Paramedics and fire personnel attempted life saving measures but were unable to revive the 21-year-old woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified her as Keilan Melisa Moreira of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found she died of blunt force injuries and her death was ruled accidental.

Witnesses tell WANE 15 that Moreira was crossing E. State Blvd. trying to get to the Park Center lot where her vehicle was parked. She was with two other people, who were not struck and are OK.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting the Moreira. It continued westbound towards North Side High School. The only information police currently have on the vehicle is that it is “possibly a smaller tan or silver SUV.” It is believed to have heavy front-end damage.

No information about the driver or occupants is known at this time.

Neighbors tell WANE 15 that speeding is common on the road.

Investigators with the Fort Wayne Fatal Accident/Crash Team could be seen taking measurements and collecting evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, use the Crime Stoppers P3 app or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.