FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger graduate Joe Tippmann is heading to East Rutherford as the former Highlight Zone standout was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Tippmann, an offensive lineman who played college football at the University of Wisconsin, was tabbed with the 43rd overall pick.

At six-foot-six, 313 pounds, Tippmann played center the past two seasons for the Badgers, but many scouts believe he also has the size, athleticism, and versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line.

Now, Tippmann will go from playing in Wisconsin to blocking for future hall of famer and Wisconsin legend Aaron Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Jets earlier this month.