FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women already serving suspended sentences for stealing more than $4,500 worth of allergy medicine at area stores might be headed to prison after detectives found they may have stolen thousands of dollars more in makeup and beauty products – as well as more allergy medicine.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 36-year-old Arlicia E. Knuckles and 32-year-old Ashley Janae Pernell each with a felony count of corrupt business influence Wednesday.

Knuckles and Pernell were both given 2-year suspended prison sentences on theft charges earlier this year stemming from 118 packages of Allegra valued at $4,541 that went missing from the Fort Wayne Costco this past summer.

Court records in that case show that Knuckles and Pernell went into the Costco, grabbed a cart, a cooler and boxes of a popular brand of chips.

They emptied the boxes of the bags of chips in one aisle and then loaded up the cooler and the now empty chip boxes with the packages of Allegra, Allen Superior Court documents said. After that, the duo went to the self-scanning checkout aisle of the store and paid for only the chips and the cooler and then walked out.

Arrested shortly afterward, the pair bonded out of jail.

Arlicia E. Knuckles Ashley J. Pernell

While that case wound its way through the court system, Fort Wayne police investigators identified Knuckles and Pernell as two women caught on surveillance camera stealing $2,575 of over-the-counter allergy medicine at the Fort Wayne Sam’s Club, according to court documents.

The duo is also accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of merchandise at the Ulta on East Coliseum Boulevard this past October, another $350- to $750- worth of merchandise at a local Walgreen’s and then another $600 worth of razors, bodywash and Rogaine from the Kroger on East State Boulevard in early November, court records said.

After the Kroger theft, a Fort Wayne police detective tried to pull the pair over for a traffic stop.

The two refused to stop, however, and then fled by the detective’s unmarked vehicle at a high rate of speed after he cornered them into a dead-end at an apartment complex.

Both were arrested later.

It’s not entirely clear what the two were doing with the merchandise they stole.

Knuckles said in court documents, though, they would take orders from another person and then take the merchandise they stole to a home in Fort Wayne. She also said the home held more merchandise than Costco and Sam’s Club, according to court documents.

Having been inside the home, Knuckles told investigators in court documents she had seen packages prepared for shipping and addressed to “Chinese” names.

Knuckles said in court documents she would provide detectives with the address of this home.

She never did, according to court documents.

The latest charges mean Knuckles and Pernell could have their previous 2-year suspended prison sentences revoked, landing them behind bars along with whatever sentences they’d receive for the new charges should they be convicted.