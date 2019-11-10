Dunkin’ shop inside Allen County Public Library closed permanently

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Guests at the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne are being greeted by a sign letting them know of the permanent closure of a doughnut shop.
The sign by Dunkin’ management tells customers that they “apologize for the inconvenience, but this location is permanently closed.” It then encourages customers to visit other Dunkin’ locations in Fort Wayne.
Management also thanks customers for “being loyal” to the shop for all these years.
There are five other Dunkin’ locations in Fort Wayne.