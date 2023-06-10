FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the continued dry conditions and lack of heavy rainfall; young trees might not survive the summer without help.

The Fort Wayne Park and Recreation Department arborists are encouraging residents to assist young trees with supplemental watering.

Soil type and amount of rainfall will govern the amount of watering that is necessary. It is recommended to water for 30 seconds or more with a rain head or fan spray nozzle every other day during the summer months.