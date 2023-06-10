FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the continued dry conditions and lack of heavy rainfall; young trees might not survive the summer without help.
The Fort Wayne Park and Recreation Department arborists are encouraging residents to assist young trees with supplemental watering.
Soil type and amount of rainfall will govern the amount of watering that is necessary. It is recommended to water for 30 seconds or more with a rain head or fan spray nozzle every other day during the summer months.
Water is the most important element in caring for young trees. New trees and those that have been planted within the last three years have not fully extended roots into the soil and need adequate moisture to reach the root ball.Superintendent of Forestry Operations Derek Veit