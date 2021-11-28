Drunken driver of stolen semi crashes into two cars and flees scene, pursuit ends in arrest

TIPPECANOE COUNTY- A police pursuit ended in the arrest of a drunk driver after he crashed a stolen semi into two cars and drove away from the scene.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch received a 911 call that a semi-truck hit two vehicles and left the scene of a crash on State Road 25 near County Road 900 East.

Trooper Fike saw a 2017 Freightliner driven by 33-year-old Jonathan Cain of West Lafayette at State Road 25 and Interstate 65. The trooper pursued the Freightliner onto Interstate 65 southbound from State Road 25.

Trooper Fike pursued the semi-truck southbound on Interstate 65, where Cain avoided multiple spike strips before hitting one at the 158 mile-marker.

The pursuit continued to the 148 mile-marker, where the Freightliner exited Interstate 65 into the rest park and went off the road. Troopers on scene safely took Cain into custody.

Cain showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test. Further investigation revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .095%.

After notifying the semi-truck company, troopers found that Cain had stolen the Freightliner and the trailer. Cain was transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

Cain is charged with unauthorized control of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, aggressive driving, and leaving the scene of a crash..

Trooper Fike was assisted on scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Zore’s Towing, and Farney’s Towing.