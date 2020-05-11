Drunk driver pulled over on I-69 for driving over 100 mph

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-69 N.

According to ISP, a trooper was patrolling the interstate near mile marker 340, just south of the Ashley/Hamilton Exit, when he saw a car driving 110 mph around 1:40 a.m.

It took the trooper nearly eight miles to finally catch up to the driver. As the trooper continued to follow him north, the driver drove erratically. ISP said he was swerving from lane to lane, slowing down and speeding up, and even went off the road at one point.

The top speed that the trooper observed was 112 mph.

Finally, the trooper was able to get the driver to pull over without a major incident near the Lake James exit on I-69.

When the trooper made contact with the driver, he noticed obvious signs of suspected alcohol impairment.

After a thorough roadside investigation, ISP took Nicholas Sajecki, 26, of Coldwater, Michigan, to the Steuben County Jail for further testing. Based on the results of those tests, Sajecki was arrested.

He faces one felony charge for operating while intoxicated, two misdemeanor OWI charges, a misdemeanor for operating while suspended, and a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

Sajecki remains incarcerated at the Steuben County Jail where he is awaiting an initial hearing.