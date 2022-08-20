INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A woman was arrested Friday night after leading police on a highway chase at speeds of 35 mph, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 6:30 p.m., state troopers were called to the scene of what they described as a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128 mile-marker, near the Boone/Hendricks County line.

Before troopers got there, a tan Nissan Altima fled the crash scene and continued southbound.

Police reported the car refused to pull over and continued driving at a slow speed on I-65 until the Altima hit the concrete median barrier twice near the 120 mile-marker.

Police said the driver, who appeared to be the only person in the car, refused to get out when she was told to. A standoff ensued, and SWAT teams responded to the scene to assist.

About two hours later at 8:23 p.m., the woman got out of the car and was taken into custody by SWAT.

Police suspect the driver, 37-year-old Natasha Townsley of Indianapolis, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the stand-off, but Townsley was taken to a local hospital to be checked for any injuries since she was involved in two crashes.

Townsley was arrested on the preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police noted all southbound lanes of I-65 were closed during the stand-off, and north bound lanes were closed as well for a shorter time.