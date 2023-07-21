FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Across the county Make-A-Wish grants thousands of wishes each year. Friday, one of those wishes came true at Sweetwater Sound. Traveling all the way from Georgia a day of drumming was all this wish kid could ask for.

17-year-old Mary Webb loves music and loves playing drums even more. Her one wish, to meet and play with her favorite YouTube drummer, Casey Cooper.

Webb lives in Georgia and she was diagnosed with a nixed germ cell tumor the summer before her freshman year. She then had to receive treatment and battle through some hard times at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Finally two years later, Webb is cancer free. She continues her drumming passion on her high school drum line and on her YouTube channel. That’s where she found Casey Cooper.

“I was trying to figure out my Make-A-Wish and I just saw how incredible you are as a player, you seemed like an awesome and super nice person,” said Webb.

The Make-A-Wish in Georgia connected with the Ohio Kentucky and Indiana Make-A-Wish to have Casey who by the way is Mary’s favorite drummer have a jammed pack day full of music making and fun.

Drumming takes years of practice but if you have the passion and the drive possibilities are endless.

“I see the passion in you and that’s me I just like to play the drums and so it’s awesome to get to share this day with Mary,” Cooper said.

At the end of the day it’s more than just drumming. Mary and Casey formed a friendship like no other.

“I’m inspired and I am a changed person after a Make-A-Wish like this, that’s what it means to me,” Copper said smiling.

Mary was surprised with a brand new drum kit and a easy to use live stream camera system to help her film for her YouTube channel.