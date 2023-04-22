INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — What began as a seatbelt stop turned into an arrest for a driver Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:22 p.m., Indiana State Troopers were patrolling around Washington Street and Emerson Avenue when one trooper saw a driver not wearing his seatbelt. According to Indiana State Police, the trooper pulled over the driver of the maroon Dodge Challenger, but he quickly fled. The driver sped off, and about a half of a mile away, the Challenger crashed into another car before crashing into a nearby field.

After crashing into the field, the driver ran into a neighborhood close by. Troopers were able to close a perimeter with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers. Eventually, the driver was found climbing over a fence in a backyard on Pleasant Run Parkway. He was put into handcuffs.

When police searched the Challenger, they found nearly one pound of meth, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana along with a handgun and rifle. The driver was then identified as 26-year-old Oscar Hall IV, per ISP.

It was found that Hall IV was wanted on a previous battery warrant from Hendricks County. After a medical check at a nearby hospital, Hall IV was taken to Marion County Jail. He was arrested for probable cause of committing a crime.

ISP noted The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was not injured.