FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne narcotics officers seized more than 1,000 fake Percocet pills off the streets, potentially saving many lives.

The total haul – 1,178 pills – had a street value of nearly $13,000, according to a probable cause affidavit. Other drugs and several guns were seized in a raid Tuesday.

Elijah Shores, 27, observed living at Canterbury Green apartments, was charged Wednesday with dealing in a narcotic drug, two counts of cocaine dealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony counts of narcotic drug possession with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $165,000 bail.

Fort Wayne police conducted two undercover buys with a confidential informant (CI) in late January and on Tuesday. On those occasions, the CI bought between 19 and 24 small blue pills with the M-30 imprint on them that makes buyers believe the pills are Percocet. The first buy tested positive for Fentanyl. There are no results on the second buy yet, court documents said.

The investigation noted that even though the small blue pills resemble prescription pills for the drug oxycodone hydrochloride, the current trend is that the pills contain fentanyl, a drug so deadly one pill can kill.

Police were on surveillance at the Canterbury Green apartments Tuesday, noting that Shores’ black Audi was parked in front of his apartment. Detectives observed Shores leave the Canterbury Clubhouse building Tuesday and attempted to arrest him. Shores tried to run away and threw a large amount of small round blue pills on the ground. The officers recovered the contraband and found 975 pills.

After obtaining a search warrant for Shores’ apartment, police found documents with his identification in the master bedroom and bathrooms.

Drugs found included 10 grams of Alprazolam, 5.9 grams of Amphetamine, about 30 grams of acetaminophen/oxycodone and about 22 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride suspected to be fentanyl.

Shores was charging $12 per pill, court documents said. With the amount of pills located, the street value was estimated at nearly $13,000, court documents said. About $12,000 in cash was also found. Guns included a 9mm Cobray CM-11, a 12-gauge Arme Legant, .223 caliber Smith and Wesson, 9mm Glock 26, .38 special Taurus 85, 9mm Glock 17 and a 9mm Glock 19.

Shores has a court hearing Monday.