Drug bust uncovers burglary ring; 5 arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A drug bust uncovered more than just drugs in Kosciusko County.

The raid, which ended with five people arrested, started with an interdiction detail at a house at 8:22 a.m. August 15. A Warsaw SWAT unit, Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43, and other law enforcement agencies converged at the house.

Law enforcement recovered 131 grams of methamphetamine and one gram of heroin, but were also surprised to find an abundance of stolen tools and lawn equipment on the premises.

The equipment was valued near $25,000 and police are now sorting through case reports trying to track down rightful owners.

Below are the names and charges of the five arrested:

Frank Sterling Daniels, 34, of Middlebury: Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, bond of $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Kendall Elizabeth Rodgers, 25, of Middlebury: Dealing methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug with a bond of $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Chad Allen Thompson, 52, of Warsaw: Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine with a bond of $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Troy Douglas Howard, 52, of Pierceton: Dealing methamphetamine with a bond of $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

Maryjean Emline Howard, 51, of Elkhart: Dealing methamphetamine with a bond of $25,000 surety plus $250 cash

NET 43, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Warsaw Police Department, Lutheran EMS, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were all involved.