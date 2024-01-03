FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police spent the early morning hours of New Year’s Day trying to piece together what led to a father possibly shooting his son in the arm and leaving him in serious condition, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

While all involved were at first reluctant to speak with investigators, police eventually arrested a man identified as 38-year-old Carl V. White on preliminary felony charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officers were called to an undisclosed address at about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be an entry-and-exit gunshot wound to his forearm, according to court documents.

When asked what happened to him, the man told officers in court documents he was “asking for it.”

“(The man) was less than cooperative or forthcoming with relevant information regarding the shooting,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

A woman at the address, who had called police, told investigators the man was her stepson and she did not know where the shooting had taken place. The man had shown up at her home bleeding and told her he “dropped the baby” before being shot, the woman said in court documents.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition. Once there, he told police his father had shot him at Village Capris Apartments, on the southeast side near Southtown Crossing, but did not reveal his father’s name, court documents said.

The man also told police in court documents his own child was left at the apartments and should be safe.

A check of various records showed investigators the man’s biological mother lived at the apartments, court documents said.

When police arrived at Village Capris Apartments, officers followed a large trail of blood from the parking lot that led them to the sidewalk and into a building and up some stairs and to an apartment door, court documents said.

Inside the apartment, they found White, who they took into custody without any trouble, court documents said. While walking White to a patrol vehicle, he told one officer he had disposed of the gun but did not say where, according to court documents.

White refused to speak with investigators after being read his rights.

He was booked into Allen County Jail shortly thereafter and has since been released on his own recognizance. He is free on monitored release – which means he must abide by some court orders requiring him to stay in the state and abstain from drugs or alcohol – and is due in court for a hearing on Jan. 5.

His son’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening by medical staff.