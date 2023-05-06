FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor Swift announced in her hometown of Nashville during “The Eras Tour” that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will drop over the summer.

Known for hiding easter eggs and surprising fans, Swift said she would be unpredictable during her tour dates. “I’m not wearing sleeves but I have some tricks up them,” she said to the May 6th Nashville crowd.

“Rather than me speaking about it … I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention” to the big screens,” Swift said as fans screamed in excitement. Turning to reveal on the screens the enchanted announcement of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” The album will release on July 7th, with pre-save and pre-order available now.

Swift was 20 years old during the original “Speak Now” release in Oct. 2010. It debuted at #1 on the Top 200 U.S. Billboard chats and awarded her the 2011 Billboard Award’s “Top Country Album.”

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

In a social media post, Swift refers to “Speak Now” as her album; describing the raw emotion she felt while composing. She considers this new re-record, ” … the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

This is her third re-recorded album, following “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).” On her re-recorded albums are “From The Vault” tracks, which are songs not included in the original release but were written for the album. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will feature six “From the Vault” tracks.

Swift recently released her tenth studio album “Midnights” in Oct. 2022. Beginning the premise for “The Eras Tour.” Swift has been touring throughout the U.S. since March 17th, with the last show planned for August 9th. Knowing Swift’s love for mischief, there is still time for sparks to fly for more releases.