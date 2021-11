WELLS Co., Ind. (WANE) Part of State Road 124 is closed as the result of a fatal crash that took place Wednesday afternoon on a stretch of State Road 124 between County Road 800 E. and 700 E. in Wells County.

No details were provided about what lead up to the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash with the Wells County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Dept. posted on Facebook “it is unknown at this time when the roadway will reopen”.