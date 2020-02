FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are on scene of a rollover crash near the Fort Wayne International Airport that is causing traffic delays.

They were called to the intersection of Bluffton Road and Ferguson Road around 6 a.m. Friday. Dispatch told WANE15 that there are possibly three people with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the intersection or find an alternative route. No word on how long crews will be on scene.