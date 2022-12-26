FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Christmas holiday brings about one of the busier travel weekends of each year, and in 2022 drivers are thankful that there is some relief at the gas pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline is $3.10, but in the state of Indiana that average drops to $2.95.

GasBuddy says prices nationally are at their lowest in 18 months.

“Hey, it’s better than it was and it’s wonderful, especially around Christmas, to be able to purchase gas at these prices,” Linda Dunno told WANE 15 at a Fort Wayne gas station. “It helps. It helps all year long. Too bad we can’t keep it at this. Who knows hat next week is going to bring.”

“I’m saving about $100 a month right now so it helps out quite a bit,” another driver, Damon Ivey, said.

Per GasBuddy, gas prices are $0.20 cheaper than this time last year, a $2.00 below where they were six months ago.

GasBuddy’s price tracker showed the low price in Fort Wayne at $2.75 per gallon for regular gasoline on Monday. It showed five such stations with that price.