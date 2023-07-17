STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver in a hit-and-run that killed an Angola teen- and seriously injured another boy- is set to be sentenced Monday.

Hope Richmond, 46, could be serving anywhere from 2 to 14 1/2 years in prison.

On the night of Oct. 1, 13-year-old Wayden Bennett and 12-year-old Ryly Cummings were walking along the side of the road in rural Pleasant Township after a baseball game.

The next thing Ryly knew, he said in court documents, he was in a ditch by the road, bleeding. He suffered a head laceration. Wayden was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Wayden Bennett

A demonstration outside the Steuben County Courthouse was held before the sentencing Monday morning to support Wayden’s family.

Court documents showed Richmond tried to clean up blood and knock out dents left on her Jeep Liberty to try to hide her involvement.

Investigators at the scene found paint and debris from the car and were able to match them to the Jeep model, narrowing the search for the suspect. Officers said an anonymous “good citizen” pointed them to a home in Fremont that had a silver Jeep Liberty parked outside.

Richmond spoke with detectives and at first said she had hit a deer, but then her demeanor changed, according to court documents.

“Hope dropped her head and now was looking at the ground,” court documents read. “Detective Trippe asked again about the damage. Hope states, ‘It was dark, and I did not see them.’”

When asked why she did not report the crash after she realized she had hit the boys, Richmond said in court documents that she “feared what would happen to her.”

Richmond bonded out of Steuben County Jail shortly after her arrest and remained free on bail while her case wound through the legal system.

In May, Richmond agreed to plead guilty to three felony charges connected to the crash, including:

A Level 4 felony count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A Level 6 felony count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in moderate or serious injury.

A Level 6 felony count of obstruction of justice.

If the judge accepts the deal at the sentencing, they will decide how many years Richmond will serve for each count as long as the obstruction charge is served at the same time as the other two.

A Level 4 felony in Indiana carries a term of 2 to 12 years in prison while a Level 6 felony carries a term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.