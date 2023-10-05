LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a farm tractor suffered serious injuries after being hit by a semi in LaGrange County Tuesday morning.

The incident took place just before noon on County Road 600 W about a half mile north of U.S. 20 according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Both the semi and the farm tractor were going south when the semi attempted to pass multiple vehicles, including the tractor. While doing so, the driver of the farm tractor attempted to pull into a private drive when it was struck by the semi. The force of the impact threw the driver from the tractor, while the semi ended up rolling over on its side.

The tractor driver was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. The semi driver was checked out at the scene.

No other information was released.