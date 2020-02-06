Driver slides off road, crashes into building, leaves scene

Fort Wayne police and fire crews investigate a truck crash into a building at 3230 S. Clinton Street on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Nobody was inside the truck or building when police arrived.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a truck crashed into a building early Thursday morning.

Police responded to 3230 S. Clinton Street around 3 a.m.

When they got there, they found a truck crashed into the corner of a barber shop, but there was nobody inside the truck or nearby.

The building has an apartment upstairs, but nobody was inside that either.

The crash badly damaged the front corner of the building, breaking a large window in the process.

A neighborhood code official responded to the situation to determine the condition of the building and what steps would need to be taken to make it safe again.

Police said they didn’t find any obvious signs of alcohol use in the truck, but they were searching for the driver to investigate that further and learn more about what happened.

They do believe slick roads might have contributed to the crash.