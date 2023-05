DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police say speed played a factor in a crash early Saturday morning in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a California man was heading north on I-69 near Auburn at around 4 a.m. when he drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee off the road where it struck a guardrail. The SUV got stuck in the guardrail and got spun around causing it to face south.

Dugal Kummar, 64, complained of neck pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.