Driver seriously hurt after crashing into parked SUV

A truck and SUV sit along Broadway, just south of Taylor Street after the truck smashed into the parked SUV on Friday, February 21, 2020. The driver of the truck was seriously hurt.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man was seriously hurt after crashing into a parked SUV south of downtown early Friday morning.

Police responded to Broadway, just south of Taylor Street around 1:30 a.m.

An officer at the scene said the driver of a pickup truck was driving south when he smashed into the back of an SUV that was parallel parked on the side of the street.

Medics took the driver of the pickup truck to a nearby hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

One person was in the passenger seat of the parked SUV, but he was not seriously hurt.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the driver to crash.

Debris from the crash was spread across the street, but it remained open to through traffic throughout most of the crash investigation.