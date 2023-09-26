DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Angola man was cited for disregarding a stop sign after he was involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place just before 5 p.m. when an SUV driven by Danny Cooper was heading north on County Road 45. At the same, time a car was heading west on County Road 68. At the intersection of the two roads, Cooper ran the stop sign and hit the SUV, causing it to go into a ditch.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of hip pain.