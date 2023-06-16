LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Passengers aboard a tour bus all refused medical treatment after a crash on I-65 in northwest Indiana Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the bus was heading north on the interstate in Lake County shortly after 9 a.m. when the driver failed to notice traffic had slowed ahead of him. The driver took evasive action by driving onto the right shoulder. He then overcorrected and lost control of the bus which hit a semi and then caromed off a guardrail for 75 feet before coming to a rest on its side.

The roadway was closed intermittently in order for the bus to be towed away. There was also a significant amount of debris that also needed to be picked up. The roadway was eventually reopened at approximately noon.