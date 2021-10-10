Driver, pedestrian seriously injured in Williams County crash

EDON, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were flown to the hospital after a driver and pedestrian were seriously injured in a crash that occurred in Williams County, Ohio.

The serious injury crash occurred Sunday around 9:30 a.m. on State Route 49 near County Road H in Florence Township.

A northbound 2010 Ford Explorer, driven by Cody Wolfe, 32, of Edon, Ohio went off of the west side of the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle then rolled over and hit a pedestrian that was walking along State Route 49. The pedestrian was identified as Donald Mohr, 63, of Edon. Wolfe was thrown from the vehicle prior to its stop.

Both victims were flown from the scene via air ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and Florence Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.