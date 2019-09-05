Driver of stolen semi involved in multi-county police chase identified

The driver of a semi that led police on a multi-county chase in western Ohio before being fatally shot by police has been identified.

According to Allen County (Ohio) Sheriff Matthew Treglia, 46-year-old Terry Pierce Jr. stole the semi-tractor from a GLM Transport location in Van Wert, Ohio, Tuesday morning.

Pierce was not an employee of the company and authorities cannot confirm why he allegedly stole the truck.

Just after 8 am., a Spencerville (Ohio) Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in the village after the truck was reported stolen. A pursuit involving the Allen County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Spencerville officer began.

The situation forced the closure of eastbound U.S. 30 in the area.

Video shared with WANE 15 shows authorities chasing a semi cab. At one point, the semi appears to be driving with deflated front tires.

SWAT Team was immediately available because they were on a training assignment at a nearby location, said Treglia. Once the SWAT Team was notified of the situation they immediately terminated their training exercise and went to the scene.

During the chase, Treglia said “multiple attempts were made to stop the operator, via negotiators over the phone, stop sticks, shooting remaining tires, and vehicle maneuvers.” The driver of the semi refused to stop, though, and he made “multiple and repeated threats to kill people,” the sheriff said.

While driving on westbound U.S. 30, the driver then veered into the eastbound lanes of the highway and drove west against oncoming traffic, Treglia said.

At that point, “officers determined the operator and semi were an imminent threat to the safety of citizens and made the determination to neutralize the threat by firing on the operator,” Treglia said.

Treglia was unable to release the number of officers involved in the shooting and the number of rounds fired. However, he did confirm that SWAT Officers were the only officers that discharged their weapons.

The driver was struck by gunfire, and the semi came to rest in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Feasby Wisener Road in Van Wert County. Pierce, of Allen County, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, Treglia said.

The situation came to a conclusion around 10 a.m.

The case is being investigated by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigations.