DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a crash that hurt two people Monday evening in rural DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a pickup driven by Kelsey MaCadory Bates, 30, of Spencerville, Indiana was going east on County Road 34 from County Road 63 when he lost control and hit a dirt berm. The impact caused the pickup to roll over.

The front seat passenger was taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Bates was also taken to a hospital after later complaining of pain.