ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed when he lost control of the dump truck he was driving in rural Allen County on September 1.

The crash took place at around 11:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bull Rapids Road in northeast Allen County. The driver, identified as Ernest Collins, 71, of Fort Wayne skidded across the road and was ejected in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Collins died from multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death has been ruled an accident.