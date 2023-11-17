STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Butler, Indiana man died Thursday evening after he lost control of the pickup he was driving in rural Steuben County according to a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash took place just before 9 p.m. on State Road 1 south of Metz Road in Otsego Township. Police and other first responders went to the location after receiving reports of a rollover crash where the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

Photo of crash scene provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived on the scene they found a red Chevy Silverado off the east side of State Road 1 near a curve with the driver lying nearby. Lifesaving efforts were started, however medical personnel were unable to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the driver, identified as Daniel Thomas McKean, 36, was heading north on State Road 1 when he failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. The truck left the road and overturned.

Evidence at the scene indicated that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. McKean was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Angola Police, Indiana State Police, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Coroner’s Office, and the Law Enforcement Division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.