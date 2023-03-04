DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Waterloo, Indiana woman died Friday afternoon in a three vehicle crash on U.S. 6 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Equinox heading east swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting a vehicle that had slowed down in front of him. The Equinox struck an oncoming GMC Envoy, hitting it head-on. A car heading west behind the Envoy then hit the Equinox.

Damaged SUV from fatal crash on U.S. 6 – Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

Damaged car from fatal crash on U.S. 6 – Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

Damaged SUV from fatal crash on U.S. 6 – Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

The driver of the Envoy, Taysha Sanders, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers were injured in the crash. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

U.S. 6 was shut down for several hours before reopening.