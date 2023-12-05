ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in serious condition after a Tuesday morning crash on US 27.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity log, a traffic accident with injuries was reported just before 7:30 a.m. near East Ferguson Road and US 27 South.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department public information officer said a car was southbound on US 27 and tried to turn left onto Hessen Cassel Road when it crashed into a northbound SUV.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the officer said. No other information was provided.