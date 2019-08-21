Driver hits officer with vehicle, leads police on pursuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he hit an officer with his vehicle and ran from police.

Officers were dispatched to the Roadway Inn, 2820 Hotel Avenue, around 12:30 p.m. after receiving calls about a dispute.

When officers with the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department got there, they saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. As county officers approached, the driver saw the officers, started to drive away and struck one of the officers with his vehicle.

The man then hit several parked vehicles before leaving the parking lot and heading north on Hotel Avenue. Officers began pursuing the vehicle, which turned east on Northpoint Avenue before continuing north onto State Road 5.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until it eventually left the road and crashed on State Road 5, south of Bracken Road.

Medics took the driver, identified as Larry Reust Jr., to an area hospital where he was later released to Huntington Police and transported to the Huntington Police Annex for questioning. Officers later transported Reust to the Huntington County Jail.

Reust faces initial charges of Battery, a level 5 felony, and Resisting Law Enforcement, a level 6 felony.

It’s not clear if the officer who was hit was injured in the incident. No additional injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

Huntington Police Chief Chad Hacker said the department plans to release more information at a later date.