HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver who is accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist Saturday in Huntington County now faces a slew of OWI charges.

Samuel Lee Arden White, 23, told officers he drank five Miller Lites in Fairmount that night and he was tired, according to newly-released court documents.

White was driving a pickup truck on State Road 9 just before 2:30 a.m. when police determined he hit a bicyclist. The Marion man, identified as 34-year-old Christopher D. Sherron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

White is accused of leaving the scene of the crash and then returning about 20 minutes later to call 911 and attempt life-saving measures. He was then arrested and taken to the Huntington County Jail.

Results from a chemical test showed White had an alcohol concentration equivalent of .096, according to documents.

White is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated in which it was a first offense and no endangerment, and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15.