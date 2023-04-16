Truck involved in the crash, provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DEKALB Co. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that left a man with extensive injuries. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said 19-year-old Logan Trausch of Angola was traveling northbound in the 1700 block of County Road 61 when his truck left the roadway. The truck overturned multiple times in a field, according to police.

Trausch was thrown from the truck, police said. The truck traveled about 50 yards from the roadway, and police located Trausch 30 yards from the roadway.

Medics provided aid to Trausch, but he was eventually transported to a hospital by Parkview Samaritan. Police said he suffered head injuries and extensive cuts and scrapes to his shoulders and arms.

Police said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.