HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened after 2:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the HSCD, a vehicle was heading south on State Road 105 near County Road 800 South when the vehicle left the road.

The driver tried getting back on the road, but the driver made an “improper steering input” that caused the vehicle to roll over, ejecting the driver in the process, according to the HCSD.

Authorities pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The HCSD believes distracted driving may have played a role in the crash.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released, and the driver was the only one inside the vehicle when the crash happened.